Music-iHeartRadio Nominations
This combination of photos show Lizzo performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York on July 15, 2022, left, Harry Styles at the premiere of "My Policeman" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 2022, center, and Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. Lizzo, Styles, and Swift lead the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with seven nods each. (AP Photo)

Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards bids

LONDON — Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Wet Leg, an indie rock duo from the Isle of Wight, were the front-runners at this year’s Brit Awards, with each securing four nominations.

