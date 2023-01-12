Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards bids
LONDON — Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Wet Leg, an indie rock duo from the Isle of Wight, were the front-runners at this year’s Brit Awards, with each securing four nominations.
Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards bids
LONDON — Former One Direction star Harry Styles and Wet Leg, an indie rock duo from the Isle of Wight, were the front-runners at this year’s Brit Awards, with each securing four nominations.
Styles earned nods Thursday for album of the year for “Harry’s House,” song of the year for “As It Was,” artist of the year and best pop/R&B act at the U.K.’s leading music prizes.
Wet Leg was nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, and received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act.
Lizzo, Swift, Styles lead iHeartRadio Award bids
NEW YORK — Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards bids with seven nods each, with Jack Harlow and Drake close behind with six each.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most played artists of the year on their stations and app, and fans can vote in several categories including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best sample and best music video. Voting on Twitter began Wednesday using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags and will close March 20.
For top song, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” faces off against Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” Styles’ “As It Was,” Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” “Glass Animals’ “Heat Wave,” Latto’s “Big Energy,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby,” Harlow’s “First Class,” and Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy.”
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air March 27 on Fox and aired on iHeartRadio stations and the app.
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize
WASHINGTON — A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honor: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Mitchell, 79, is widely regarded as among the greatest singer-songwriters of her time, with her best known works including “Chelsea Morning,” “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Free Man in Paris.”
She will be honored March 1 at a tribute concert airing March 31 on PBS stations.
Ventimiglia goes
from TV dad to grifter
PASADENA, Calif. — Milo Ventimiglia was looking to change things up after six seasons on NBC’s “This is Us.”
He found that opportunity with the ABC series “The Company You Keep,” a high-stakes romance story that’s a remake of a Korean drama, “My Fellow Citizens.”
Ventimiglia plays Charlie, a successful and stylish con artist who needs to pay off a large debt to a dangerous man. He meets a CIA agent named Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Each tries to keep their identity from the other while their entanglement grows as they face external dangers because of their jobs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.