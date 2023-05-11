Joni Mitchell’s live set becomes an album
NEW YORK — Last summer’s surprise set by Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival has been turned into a live album.
Mitchell took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile and friends in her first full-length performance since 2002, performing “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Shine,” “Help Me” and “Come In From the Cold.” She also played a solo instrumental version of “Just Like This Train.”
On July 28, Rhino Records will release the 11-track live album, “At Newport,” produced by Carlile and Mitchell, with liner notes by music writer Cameron Crowe. It will be available on streaming services and a two-LP or two-CD set.
Book on Bob Dylan
to feature rare images
NEW YORK — Hundreds of rare photos and other images from the archives of singer Bob Dylan will be featured in “Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine,” coming out this fall. The release will include dozens of essays, with novelist Michael Ondaatje, critic Greil Marcus and former U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo among the contributors.
Callaway Arts & Entertainment announced Thursday that the 600-page book will come out Oct. 24. The founder of Callaway, Nicholas Callaway, said in a statement that “Mixing Up the Medicine” will “introduce the full scope of this artist’s monumental creativity and achievements to a new generation.”
The book is edited by Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel of the Bob Dylan Center, based in Tulsa, Okla. “Mixing Up the Medicine” refers to a line from Dylan’s classic “Subterranean Homesick Blues.”
Marilyn Manson lawsuit against Wood gutted
LOS ANGELES — A judge on Tuesday threw out key sections of Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against his former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, claiming she fabricated public allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship and encouraged other women to do the same.
Manson’s suit, filed last year, alleges that Wood and another woman named as a defendant, Illma Gore, defamed Manson, intentionally caused emotional distress and derailed his career in music, TV and film. It says they used false pretenses, including a phony letter from the FBI, to convince other women to come forward with abuse allegations and coached them on what to say about Manson.
Woman struck
by UK royal escort
LONDON — A woman in her 80s was in critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle that was escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, British police said Thursday.
The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Wednesday at an intersection in west London.
Sophie, known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, said her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.