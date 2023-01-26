LOS ANGELES — Shakira’s two outfits worn during a Super Bowl halftime performance, her handwritten lyrics and her heavily crystalized electric guitar are among the items that will be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles.
The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that the multi-Grammy winner will have her first exhibit opening on March 4. The exhibit called “Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience” will feature 40 artifacts from her personal archive in the museum’s permanent Latin music gallery.
The museum exhibit will explore Shakira’s musical evolution, from her origin as a Latin performer in Colombia to reaching global superstardom as a multi-genre performer, who spans several genres including bachata, rock, Bhangra and reggaetón.
Australia could
deny West entry
CANBERRA, Australia — A senior Australian government minister said Wednesday that rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia.
Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to media reports that the U.S. celebrity intends to visit the family of new Australian partner Bianca Censori in Melbourne next week.
Clare said he did not know if Ye had applied for a visa but that Australia has previously refused them to people with antisemitic views.
‘Rick and Morty’ creator dropped by Hulu
LOS ANGELES — Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.
“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement.
Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet’s animated show “Solar Opposites,” and is also a producer and actor on its animated “Koala Man.” Both shows will continue without him.
On Tuesday, Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom “Rick and Morty,” made the same move, saying in a brief statement that they have ended their association with Roiland.
Eva Green, producers battle in UK court
LONDON — A lawyer for Eva Green alleged Thursday that producers of a collapsed film tried to damage the French actress’ reputation by depicting her as a “diva.”
The performer, who played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller “Casino Royale,” is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for “A Patriot.”
Green, 42, was lined up to star in the sci-fi thriller alongside Charles Dance and Helen Hunt, and was also an executive producer on the project, which collapsed in late 2019.
Production company White Lantern Film is fighting the claim and is countersuing, saying Green made “unreasonable demands” and undermined the production. Hearings in the case opened Thursday at the High Court in London.