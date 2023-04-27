Bebe Rexha Portrait Session

Bebe Rexha poses for a portrait in New York on March 9 to promote her album “Bebe.”

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK

Bebe Rexha’s eyes welled with tears after hearing Dolly Parton on her song “Seasons” for the first time. Recruiting the music icon for the record, which Rexha initially thought was a “shot in the dark,” was now reality.

