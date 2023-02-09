Netflix wants to get paid for account sharing
Netflix has a plan to deal with rampant account sharing: a program that lets subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside their household.
The streaming giant introduced paid sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain on Wednesday. It was previously rolled out in multiple markets in Latin America.
While Netflix won’t say when paid sharing will come to other countries, some version of the plan is expected to be introduced in the U.S. in the next few weeks. Around one-third of Netflix’s subscribers live in the U.S. and Canada.
Netflix has more than 231 million paid subscribers in 190 countries.
BSO plan to digitize concerts nears end
BOSTON — An effort to digitize more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by John Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Williams’ 91st birthday.
The project to preserve 233 live radio broadcasts that were recorded on 256 one-quarter inch reel-to-reel analog tapes that were becoming increasingly fragile and in danger of chemical deterioration was funded by grants totaling $24,000 from the Grammy Museum and the Council on Library and Information Resource.
The recordings chronicle Williams’ work with guest performers from a broad spectrum of the entertainment industry: classical artists like Yo-Yo Ma and James Galway; popular stars such as Joan Baez and Ray Charles; Broadway stars like Carol Channing and Joel Grey; jazz musicians including Wynton Marsalis and Sarah Vaughan; and comedic talents such as Victor Borge.
‘Ear Hustle’ podcast co-host leaves prison
SAN FRANCISCO — A co-host of “Ear Hustle,” the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast produced behind bars, was released from San Quentin State Prison on Wednesday, a year after California Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted his sentence.
Rahsaan “New York” Thomas, 52, left the lockup near San Francisco and was greeted by his fellow podcast co-hosts Walter “Earlonne” Woods, who was freed in 2019, and Nigel Poor.
“We’re thrilled to welcome him home,” the podcast posted on its Twitter feed, along with photos of Thomas
Thomas’ sentence was commuted by Newsom in Jan. 2022 and the state parole board granted his release on parole in August.
New ‘Frozen,’ ‘Toy Story’ ‘Zootopia’ films on tap
Disney is working on sequels for “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia,” three huge hits as it attempts to find its footing under newly returned CEO Bob Iger.
The Walt Disney Co. is undergoing a “strategic transformation,” Iger said on Wednesday.
Iger, who returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek, announced the plans for the new movies during Disney’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.
Disney owns Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Its latest Marvel movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” opens on Feb. 17.