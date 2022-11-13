Dead fetus found close to homeless camp
PHOENIX — Police officers responding to a call about a possibly injured child discovered a dead and burned fetus in the middle of a Phoenix street.
Dead fetus found close to homeless camp
PHOENIX — Police officers responding to a call about a possibly injured child discovered a dead and burned fetus in the middle of a Phoenix street.
The officers found the fetus about 1 a.m. Saturday in an area containing the city’s largest homeless encampment, just west of downtown, Phoenix Police said in a news release. The fetus had an estimated gestational age of between 20 and 24 weeks, the release said.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an examination to determine the cause of death, authorities said.
One dies in shooting
at football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety.
Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that after the shots, players and spectators fled to the opposite side of the stadium. Officers ran to the parking lot and found one adult dead and another wounded, Smith said. Four juveniles were arrested, including one carrying a gun, he said.
16 on hockey team hurt in traffic wreck
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people have been injured, three critically, after a semitrailer collided with a bus carrying a youth hockey team from Chicago in northern Indiana, police said.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and police arrested the semitrailer driver whom they said was swerving and speeding before the crash in Warsaw in which one person was ejected from the bus.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday at an intersection of U.S. 30 and a local street and caused the bus to fall on its driver’s side, police said. The semitrailer ended up in a ditch.
Boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.
The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy’s mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.
The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George’s County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.