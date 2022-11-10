Climate Cars
The European Parliament and EU member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive arm proposed pollution standards Thursday for new combustion engine vehicles that are expected to remain on European roads well after the 27-nation bloc bans their sale in 2035.

The so-called Euro 7 standards presented by the European Commission would apply to all cars, vans, trucks and buses sold in the EU, with the aim of lowering emissions from tailpipes, brakes and tires.

