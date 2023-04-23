NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane on Sunday after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Kyle Busch used miscommunication with his Richard Childress Racing crew to win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday in double overtime and under caution.

It was the second win of the season for Busch in his new No. 8 Chevrolet and second career victory at Talladega — 15 years apart. The two-time Cup champion didn’t even lead his first laps of the race until the start of second overtime.

