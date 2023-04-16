Name-that-tune game Heardle is dropped
NEW YORK — Heardle, the name-that-tune game inspired by the Wordle craze, is being dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music-streaming giant acquired it.
Spotify confirmed the move in a statement Saturday. Similar to what the New York Times-owned Wordle does with letters, Heardle plays fleeting moments of a song from the Spotify catalog and challenges users to see how quickly they can guess it. Users can then play the song on Spotify.
Auto show highlights electric car competition
SHANGHAI — Global and Chinese automakers plan to unveil more than a dozen new electric SUVs, sedans and muscle cars this week at the Shanghai auto show, their first full-scale sales event in four years in a market that its developing its own EVs, self-driving cars and other futuristic technology.
Global automakers are competing to roll out appealing electric vehicles in the technology’s biggest, most crowded market after the ruling Communist Party invested billions of dollars in subsidies to buy an early lead in an emerging industry.
They face competition from young but aggressive Chinese brands with fast-developing technology and lower prices.
Profits at big US banks show few signs of woe
NEW YORK — The nation’s largest banks appear to be weathering the current turmoil in their industry just fine.
Despite a pair of historical bank failures last month which put the nation’s banking industry into crisis mode, the nation’s biggest banks posted strong profits last quarter, helped by higher interest rates and a U.S. economy that keeps adding jobs and growing even as the Federal Reserve attempts to curb inflation.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a 52% jump in its first-quarter profits. Wells Fargo, Citigroup and PNC Financial each posted results that topped Wall Street estimates. Investors will now focus on the regional banks that report results next week.
G7 vows to boost moves to renewable energy, zero carbon
SAPPORO, Japan — Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have vowed to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants. The G-7 officials issued a communique on Sunday laying out their commitments after two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo. The 36-page document was prepared in advance of a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May. Japan won endorsements from fellow G-7 countries for its own national strategy emphasizing so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy to help ensure its energy security.
Europe’s most powerful nuclear reactor kicks off in Finland
HELSINKI — Finland’s much-delayed and costly new nuclear reactor, Europe’s most powerful by production capacity, has completed a test phase lasting over a year and has started regular output, significantly boosting the Nordic country’s electricity self-sufficiency. The Olkiluoto 3 reactor, which has 1,600-megawatt capacity, was connected into the Finnish national power grid in March 2022 and kicked off regular production on Sunday. Operator Teollisuuden Voima, or TVO, tweeted that “Olkiluoto 3 is now ready” after a delay of 14 years from the original plan. It will help Finland achieve its carbon neutrality targets and increase energy security at a time when European countries have cut oil, gas and other power supplies from Russia, Finland’s neighbor.
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has announced the transfer of a 4% stake of the oil giant Saudi Aramco to a subsidiary of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. The move Sunday further boosts its coffers as the kingdom tries to expand its economy beyond oil. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s decision, announced by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, sends the stake to the Saudi Arabian Investment Co., known as Sanabil Investments. Sanabil is under the sovereign wealth fund known as the Public Investment Fund.