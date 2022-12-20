Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch Associated Press Dec 20, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOENIX — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger.The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.While the gag may have caused the officer’s heart to grow, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time.The agency, however, could not help but post a photo of the Grinch figure with the driver’s face blurred on its Twitter account.Officials say they appreciate the “festive flair” but that the driver’s action was still illegal.They are urging motorists to follow traffic laws. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Driver Motor Vehicle Highway Grinch Phoenix Passenger Photo Hov Seuss E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges Greenwood shooting leaves one dead Greenwood to honor David Hackett on Friday Dozens of unfilled jobs leaves Greenwood County short staffed 'She's home and she's healed': Family and friends remember Ava Boyter Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative Lander and VisionGreenwood provide scholarship opportunities House of Representatives recognizes WCTEL Post 20 donates to church soup kitchen and food bank Lander Art Gallery hosts reception