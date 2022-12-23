NORAD Tracks Santa

Volunteers answer phones and emails from children around the globe Friday during the annual NORAD Tracks Santa event at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the “ bomb cyclone ” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

