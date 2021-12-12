Big storm headed toward California
SAN FRANCISCO — A major storm is headed toward Northern California, promising to drop up to 10 feet of snow on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks and bring much-needed rain throughout the region.
Rain was expected in the Bay Area, with snowfall in the Sierras starting Sunday before getting heavier between today and Tuesday, according to forecasters. There could even be a dusting of snow on Bay Area mountaintops.
“If you live in the Sierra, today is the final day to prepare for a multi-day winter storm that will likely be remembered for years to come,” the National Weather Service warned in a forecast issued Saturday.
Avalanche ski resort kills 1, traps 5
SEATTLE — An avalanche swept through part of a Washington state ski resort used to access backcountry skiing on Saturday, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.
The avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located about 85 miles southeast of Seattle, said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss.
The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.
The other skiers in his group rescued themselves with the help of two witnesses who saw them get swept up by the snow.
Man arrested after body found in Gulf
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police in Florida have arrested a 29-year-old man on manslaughter charges in connection to the death of an older man whose body was found floating offshore earlier this month in the Gulf of Mexico.
Clearwater police say Shane Dugan was on a boat with 48-year-old Lonnie Wilson on Dec. 3 when the two men began arguing. Detectives say that at some point during the fight Dugan threw Wilson overboard, news outlets reported.
Wilson’s body was found the next day near Sand Key Park, just south of Clearwater Beach.
Chicago paying $1.2M over police shooting
CHICAGO — The family of a 14-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer more than seven years ago has reached a $1.2 million lawsuit settlement with city officials.
The family disputed accounts from the officer that Pedro Rios Jr. pointed a gun at the officer multiple times during a foot chase before the officer shot the teen in July 2014.
Rios family attorney Mark Brown told the Chicago Sun-Times that the case was weeks away from a trial when the settlement was reach.
Brown said that while Rios was carrying a gun at the time, there wasn’t evidence that he pulled it from his waistband before he was shot in the back.
National Guard leader warns members
OKLAHOMA CITY — The adjutant general of the Oklahoma National Guard is warning members that refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine could end their military careers.
In an letter posted on the state Guard’s website dated Thursday, Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino said Oklahoma Army and Air Force members will eventually be subject to the U.S. Defense Department’s vaccination mandate.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said National Guard members who refuse COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from federally funded drills and training that is required to maintain their Guard status.
Austin has rejected a request by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to exempt Oklahoma members from the mandate.