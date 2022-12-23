ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians on Friday braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state ahead of the holiday weekend.
The National Weather Service said an Arctic blast was heading for Florida on Friday, followed by a holiday weekend with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.
In the Florida Panhandle, temperatures were expected to drop to the teens and 20s degrees Fahrenheit. Wind gusts also were expected to reach up to 45 miles per hour, and there were some reports of downed trees Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.
Police find 2nd infant; suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police officers in Indianapolis found the second of two missing 5-month-old twins in an abandoned car that had been stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said.
The infant was found Thursday evening, hours after police arrested Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, on kidnapping charges, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.
Police said the baby boy was in good health and checked at a hospital in Indianapolis, which is 175 miles west of Columbus.
Former mayor dies in plane crash on beach
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A former mayor of Santa Monica, California, died after a small plane crash-landed and flipped upside down on a beach in the coastal California community, authorities said.
Rex Minter was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna that took off from Santa Monica Airport about 3 p.m. Thursday en route to Malibu. The pilot was taken to a hospital.
The City of Santa Monica and current Mayor Gleam Davis separately confirmed Minter’s death.
Ferry engine fire prompts evacuation
NEW YORK — Nearly 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for Staten Island from Manhattan after the vessel’s engine room caught fire and billowed smoke over the upper New York Bay, authorities said Friday.
Five people were injured in Thursday’s blaze, with three going to the hospital with unspecified minor injuries, the New York Fire Department said at a news conference.
Rescue units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to get the passengers to safety, with some wearing life preservers as they were transferred to other vessels.