Greenwood County under tornado warning From staff reports Apr 5, 2022 The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Greenwood County until 5 p.m.At 4:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles south of Greenwood, 10 miles east of Troy and moving northeast at 50 mph.The storm will be near Ninety Six Historic Site, Lake Greenwood, Lake Greenwood State Park and Greenwood State Park. Other locations include Kirksey, Dyson, Callison and Epworth.Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoiding windows. Those outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter.Torrential rainfall may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive vehicles through flooded roadways.