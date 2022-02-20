Officer killed, another hurt in helicopter crash
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — One officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast, authorities said.
The helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach, the Huntington Beach Police Department said.
Nicholas Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran with the police department, died in the crash, Police Chief Eric Parra said in a news conference Saturday night.
The second officer, who is a 16-year veteran was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second officer was not named.
Bird flu detected
in New York flocks
NEW YORK — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York, federal authorities confirmed Saturday.
Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease,” said the USDA in a statement, noting that birds from the flock will not enter the food system.
The virus has been detected at commercial turkey farms in southern Indiana, a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in northern Virginia.
Officials: Man killed
by Florida train
MIAMI — Authorities say a Brightline train killed a man who walked onto the tracks, raising the toll of deaths since the Florida higher-speed passenger trains resumed operations.
The Palm Beach Post reported that police in Delray Beach said the man stepped in front of the moving train. They believed it was a suicide.
Saturday’s death was at least the tenth involving Florida’s privately owned passenger railroad since operations resumed in November after an 18-month shutdown caused by the pandemic. It’s the 58th since Brightline began test runs in 2017, giving it the worst per-mile fatality rate in the nation, according to an Associated Press analysis that began in 2019.
‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star says son killed
GARNER, N.C. — The owner of Lizard Lick Towing, a towing and repossession business featured in a reality TV show, has confirmed that his son was killed in a shooting in North Carolina.
In a post on Facebook, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that Harley Shirley, 21, was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday. Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.
The shooting is being investigated by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.
The News & Observer reports that deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home around 8 p.m. Thursday. Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release that soon after that, a caller reported people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station.
Helicopter crashes near Miami swimmers
MIAMI — A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.
Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.
The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.
Prosecutor says charges against her ‘malicious’
BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has asked a federal judge to dismiss an indictment against her, alleging the prosecution has been driven by “malicious personal, political, and even racial animus.”
State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted last month on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes. She has pleaded not guilty.
In a motion to dismiss filed by her attorneys Friday, Mosby alleges that the prosecution against her “is the culmination of a long-running crusade to ruin the political career of a young, progressive, Black female elected official.”
Historic school gets
$5 million grant
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A foundation has given a $5 million boost to efforts to preserve a colonial-era schoolhouse where enslaved and free Black children were taught in Virginia.
The money comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The New York-based humanities philanthropy is in the midst of funding similar projects across the country, which aim to promote greater representation of historically forgotten communities.
The Bray School educated hundreds of Black children from 1760 to 1774 in Williamsburg. William & Mary and Colonial Williamsburg are now working together to restore and move the building.
The schoolhouse is believed to be the only remaining Colonial-era building in the country that was dedicated to the education of Black children.