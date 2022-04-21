Man gets over 4 years for pandemic fraud
NEW YORK — A Chinese man was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday after admitting that he fraudulently tried to get $20 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds meant to rescue distressed businesses.
U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman announced the four-year, four-month prison term for Muge Ma at a sentencing hearing in Manhattan.
The judge said the prison term was necessary because of the seriousness of the crimes and the need for others to be warned against abusing government programs meant to help people in a national emergency.
Rates for measles,
other vaccinations dip
A smaller portion of U.S. children got routine vaccinations required for kindergarten during the pandemic, government researchers said Thursday, raising concerns that measles and other preventable diseases could increase.
Rates were close to 94% for measles, whooping cough and chickenpox vaccinations for the 2020-21 school year. That was down 1% from a year earlier and means 35,000 U.S. children entered kindergarten without evidence that they were vaccinated for extremely contagious diseases, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report.
In addition, almost 400,000 fewer children than expected entered kindergarten and their vaccination status is uncertain, the CDC said.
Pandemic-related disruptions likely contributed to the decline, the report said, as pediatricians canceled non-emergency appointments, parents skipped checkups for their children and vaccine requirements were eased for students doing remote learning.
Police officer accused of dealing crack
NEW ORLEANS — A veteran police officer has been suspended after being arrested on a charge of dealing crack.
FBI agents and officers with the New Orleans Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau arrested Reginald Koeller III on Wednesday after they searched his home in eastern New Orleans where they found more than 100 guns and a stash of crack, news outlets reported.
Koeller faces charges of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, authorities said.
Fire at Indiana home kills 4 children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fire swept through a Fort Wayne home on Thursday, killing four children, authorities said.
Adam O’Connor, a deputy fire chief in the northeastern Indiana city, said firefighters responded to the blaze in the city’s northeast side just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.
He told The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette that at least four adults who lived in the home were outside it when firefighters arrived, and that the four children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Federal judge blocks Kentucky abortion law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a state law that effectively eliminated abortions in Kentucky after the state’s two remaining clinics said they couldn’t meet its requirements.
The two Louisville clinics had gone to court immediately after the law took effect, asking that the measure be put on hold while the case is litigated. Thursday’s decision was a victory for abortion rights advocates and a setback for the Republican-led legislature, which passed the law in March and then overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure last week.
The measure bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and requires women to be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills. It also contains new reporting requirements that the Kentucky clinics said they couldn’t immediately comply with. Noncompliance can result in stiff fines and felony penalties.