DEAR ABBY: I am being married to the love of my life. Aside from my soon-to-be husband, the most important participant in our wedding will be my 70-year-old father, whom I adore. Dad has been dating a woman, “Mary,” on and off since my parents’ divorce 25 years ago. Mary has always had health issues (lupus, kidney disease, alcoholism, etc.), so she rarely attends family functions. Dad is in excellent health, enjoys the outdoors and is very involved in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives.
Recently, Dad has been spending the majority of his time taking care of sickly Mary, including spending six weeks in a distant city while she underwent surgery and recovery. My siblings and I feel Dad deserves someone who can enjoy life and participate in similar activities, but we acknowledge this is the person he has chosen to be with.
Mary will be attending my wedding as my father’s guest. If she’s feeling ill, tired, or too weak to withstand the festivities, I am terrified Dad will make an early exit to take her back to the hotel. I would be devastated if he missed out on celebrating the most important day of my life. I also do not want her in the wedding photos, which is a whole other issue. Am I being a selfish Bridezilla, or should I voice my concerns to my father prior to the big day? — APPREHENSIVE DADDY’S GIRL
DEAR DADDY’S GIRL: Have you not learned by now that you cannot control what another person does? I’m sure your father would love to spend every moment of your special day with you, but there are other priorities to consider. Mary, whose health is poor, is making every effort to be there to honor you. If it becomes too much for her, what would you have your father do — call 911 and let the paramedics haul her off? In the interest of family harmony, please grow up and stop obsessing because, to say the least, it is unbecoming. As to the wedding photos, if you don’t want her in the pictures, pose her on the end, so you can crop her out of them if you wish.
DEAR ABBY: I married my husband five years ago. He has three younger sisters. During the year we receive about 20 pictures of them, and another 20 during the holidays. We also receive a similar amount from my husband’s parents. Isn’t this excessive? When they visit us, they are upset that we haven’t displayed all or most of these pictures. Honestly, if we did, we would run out of wall space.
They send group photos, solo photos, ones with the children only and even pictures of their dogs! It’s overwhelming! They all live five to 10 miles away, and we see each other often. Even when we’re with them, they take selfies while we’re eating or watching TV. They even snap pictures of guests in mid-chew. I think it’s disrespectful. I usually walk away or cover my face, which upsets them.
It’s getting harder to be around these people. My husband and I have expressed our distaste for this, but they see it as “my problem.” I won’t even get in to the Facebook issue. I unfriended them because they post pictures of themselves every five to 10 minutes a day. Help! — OVERLOADED IN NEW YORK
DEAR OVERLOADED: Some people love having their tables and walls crammed with family memorabilia. Others are minimalists who enjoy the soothing ambience of plain walls and surfaces.
People express their personalities through their surroundings. That your relatives take offense that you do not wish to be surrounded by their images every minute of every day is their problem, not yours. And, by the way, it is rude to snap photos of unwilling subjects.