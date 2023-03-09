95th Academy Awards - Red Carpet Roll Out

Jimmy Kimmel, host of Sunday’s 95th Academy Awards, addresses the media Wednesday before the roll out of the carpet for the show outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The opening of the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday is going to be a “moment,” the show’s producers promise.

They won’t say what exactly it is – A montage? A Billy Crystal-inspired skit where Jimmy Kimmel pretends to be in all the best picture nominees? A secret performance? Tom Cruise landing a jet atop the Dolby Theatre? It will not, however, include Lady Gaga — the best original song nominee is currently in the midst of production on the “Joker” sequel.

Tags