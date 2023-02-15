Obit Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch appears at the Los Angeles premiere of “How to Be a Latin Lover” in 2017.

 Associated Press file

NEW YORK — Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and ‘70s, has died. She was 82.

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna of the talent agency Innovative Artists.

