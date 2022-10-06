Venus Williams, Spike Lee set
for Black Entrepreneurs Day
LOS ANGELES — Venus Williams, Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shaquille O’Neal and Killer Mike are among those set to participate in a celebration of African American business success and opportunity.
Black Entrepreneurs Day, founded and organized by “Shark Tank” panelist and FUBU chief executive Daymond John, will be held Oct. 27 at New York City’s Apollo Theater and streamed live on Johnson’s Facebook page and BlackEntrepreneursDay.com.
John said his goal for the third annual gathering remains to “inspire, educate, learn from and celebrate those that are hustling, pushing forward, pursuing their dreams and, in many cases, thriving.”
Beginning at 7 p.m., the night will include John’s one-on-one discussions with celebrity and business guests; panels on topics including building generational wealth and elevating creativity and access, and a “pitch competition” for nascent entrepreneurs. Rapper Big Sean will close the Chase-presented event with a live performance.
Jada Pinkett Smith has deal
for ‘no holds barred’ memoir
NEW YORK — Jada Pinkett Smith has a lifetime of thoughts she’d like to set down.
The actor, singer, entrepreneur and co-host of the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” has a deal for what Dey Street Books is calling an “honest and gripping memoir” that will cover her “complicated marriage to Will Smith,” among other topics. The book is untitled and scheduled for next fall.
According to the announcement, Pinkett Smith will recount her “unconventional upbringing in Baltimore,” her friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur, her love story with Smith and her experiences with motherhood.
Steinbeck’s letter to son on love, ‘the best thing,’ on sale
BOSTON — A tender and touching letter that author John Steinbeck penned to his teenage son, offering fatherly advice after the young man confided that he was in love for the first time, is going up for auction.
Boston-based RR Auction says the handwritten draft of a letter to his eldest son, Thomas — then 14 — shows the “Of Mice and Men” author’s empathy: He refused to dismiss it as puppy love.
In the two-page letter, dated Nov. 10, 1958, the Nobel Literature Prize laureate told his son: “If you are in love — that’s a good thing — that’s about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don’t let anyone make it small or light to you.”
Winfrey, Letterman among
moderators for Obama tour
NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the celebrity moderators joining former first lady Michelle Obama on tour for her upcoming book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”
Other guests include Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross, journalists Gayle King and Michele Norris, “Today” show host Hoda Kotb, poet Elizabeth Alexander and advocate Heather McGhee.
On Wednesday, Crown and Live Nation also announced that Obama has added seven stops to her monthlong, six-city tour, which begins at Washington’s Warner Theatre on Nov. 15, the book’s publication date. Additional appearances have been scheduled in Washington, along with Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco.
French writer Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
PARIS — French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.
In more than 20 books published over five decades, Ernaux has probed deeply personal experiences and feelings — love, sex, abortion, shame — within a society split by gender and class divisions.
After a half-century of defending feminist ideals, Ernaux said “it doesn’t seem to me that women have become equal in freedom, in power,” and she strongly defended women’s rights to abortion and contraception.