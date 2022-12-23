BERLIN — A German court convicted a man of attempted murder and bodily harm and sentenced him to 14 years in prison on Friday over a knife attack on a train last year that left four people wounded. Judges found that he had an Islamic extremist motive.
The 28-year-old Palestinian man who grew up in Syria, identified only as Abdalrahman A. in line with German privacy rules, was convicted at the Munich state court.
Three dead in Kurdish center shooting
PARIS — A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.
The Paris prosecutor said the suspect had recently been released from prison after attacking migrants living in tents, and that investigators are considering a possible racist motive for the shooting.
Skirmishes erupted in the neighborhood a few hours after the shooting, as members of the Kurdish community shouted slogans against the Turkish government, and police fired tear gas to disperse the increasingly agitated crowd.
Bus crash in Romania leaves 1 dead
BUCHAREST, Romania — A bus carrying 47 Greek passengers crashed into a height restriction barrier in Romania’s capital on Friday leaving one person dead and more than 20 injured, authorities said.
The incident occurred in central Bucharest at around 1:30 p.m., authorities said. Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations, told reporters that 22 of the passengers were transported to local hospitals, and one remains in critical condition.
Truck carrying soldiers falls into gorge
GUWAHATI, India — A truck carrying Indian soldiers skidded down a steep slope into a gorge in India’s remote northeast on Friday, killing at least 16, the army said.
Four other soldiers were injured in the accident in Chatten, 60 miles north of Gangtok, the Sikkim state capital, it said.
The accident occurred when the vehicle was making a sharp turn on a mountain road, the army said in a statement.
India randomly testing visitors for COVID-19
NEW DELHI — India has begun randomly testing international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, the country’s health minister said Thursday, citing an increase in cases in neighboring China.
Mansukh Mandaviya announced the new rule in Parliament, where he also urged state governments to increase surveillance for any new coronavirus variants and send samples of all positive cases to genome sequencing laboratories.
Mandaviya also asked the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
, even though there are no official mandates for either.