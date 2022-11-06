Battlefield Pipe Bomb
Union troops fire upon advancing Confederate troops during a reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Cedar Creek on Oct. 18, 2015, at the Cedar Creek battlefield just south of Middletown, Va. A federal trial for a former Civil War re-enactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for 2023.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

WINCHESTER, Va. — A federal trial for a former Civil War reenactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year.

Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, had been on the docket for a jury trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia starting Dec. 16. Last week, however, a judge ordered that the proceedings be rescheduled for July to give defense attorneys more time to prepare, The Winchester Star reported.

