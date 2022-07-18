Crews search Potomac for missing swimmer
PINEY POINT, Md. — Crews searched for a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming in southern Maryland on Sunday, officials said.
Two children and an adult were swimming in the Potomac River near Camp Merryelande when the current swept them away, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Julie Yingling said Monday. The adult was able to swim to shore and one child was taken to shore by a person on a paddleboard, she said. A 10-year-old girl was last seen struggling while swimming, officials said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweatpants.
The U.S. Coast Coast and agencies from Maryland and Virginia are involved in the search. Crews searched for the girl through the night and continued their search Monday, Yingling said.
No immediate ruling rises in abortion case
BATON ROUGE — A hearing on Louisiana’s laws banning most abortions ended Monday without an immediate ruling from a state judge who kept in place a temporary restraining order that has allowed abortions to proceed while legal arguments are unfolding.
The “trigger law” was designed to take effect immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 ruling establishing nationwide abortion rights.
In the hearing Monday, State District Judge Donald Johnson requested both sides file documents that are due today. In the meantime, he is maintaining a temporary restraining order that keeps the “trigger law” from going into effect, meaning abortions can take place.
People hurt when police fire at man with gun
DENVER — Five bystanders were injured when officers shot and wounded a man who reportedly pointed a gun at them in a busy area of Denver early Sunday, police said.
The bystanders, three women and two men, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators were looking at whether they were directly hit by police gunfire or may have been struck by ricocheting bullets or shrapnel.
The man who reportedly had the gun, 21-year-old Jordan Waddy, was also expected to survive, police said in a news release.
Five people injured
in shooting in Walmart
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Authorities say a customer and an employee of the Walmart in Mount Vernon, Washington, along with three 19-year-old men, were injured in a shooting inside the store.
The Seattle Times reports police were called for reports of shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred after a group of men entered the store and got into “an altercation” with another group of men already inside the store, police said.
A 72-year-old customer and a 24-year-old employee were injured, as were three 19-year-old men who had been involved in the altercation, police said.
State sues 5 landlords over lead hazards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island has sued five more landlords who rent properties in which children with lead poisoning live, the state attorney general said Monday.
The three properties in Providence, one in Central Falls, and one in Newport all contain “significant lead hazards” and the landlords have failed to comply with state lead poisoning prevention laws, Attorney General Peter Neronha said.
in a statement.
The attorney general has filed 17 lawsuits since last fall against landlords who have failed to fully address alleged lead violations on their properties.
The lawsuits seek court orders to remediate lead hazards, provide tenants adequate alternative housing during remediation, and penalties of up to $5,000 per day.