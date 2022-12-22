Former lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. — A former Kansas state lawmaker was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief.
Federal prosecutors said Wichita Republican Michael Capps, 44, filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. A federal grand jury indicted Capps in September 2021 and he pleaded not guilty.
The Wichita Eagle reported that Capps was found guilty of three counts of making false statements on loan applications, one count of bank fraud, four counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering. Capps could face millions of dollars in fines and decades in prison at sentencing.
Capps was acquitted Wednesday on six other counts, and a 19th count was dismissed before trial.
Man linked to 5 killings in 2 states sentenced for murder
WOODBURY, N.J. — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor.
Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim’s East Greenwich home and beat him to death with a hammer.
Dabkowski had served as a mentor to Lannon and his twin brother when they were children in the 1980s and involved in a youth program. Lannon told investigators Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the home to retrieve sexually explicit photos, but no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim.
Suspects in murder for hire case charged with fraud
Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show.
Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
The two men are also charged with arranging for the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis, who was taken from his Danville home on Jan. 6, 2018. His body was found the next day in a snowbank about 15 miles away. He had been shot to death.
Both Gumrukcu and Eratay have pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges. They are both being held without bail.
National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state.
The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation.
Cynthia Sorsaia, a Communities In Schools program coordinator at the West Virginia Department of Education, said the number of gifts collected this year doubled from last year.
US has nearly 107,000 overdose deaths last year
NEW YORK — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.
The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.
Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.
Memorial held for homeless who died on LA streets
LOS ANGELES — A memorial service for homeless people who died on the streets of Los Angeles County was held Wednesday on the first day of winter during the longest night of the year.
A service attended by newly installed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, other lawmakers and clergy of several faiths was held at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in downtown L.A.
A federally required homeless count taken this year estimated there were more than 69,000 unhoused people in Los Angeles County, including some 42,000 in L.A. city.
Nearly 1,500 people had died on the streets between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, according to the county coroner.
Memphis Zoo pandas Ya Ya, Le Le to return to China
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be heading back to China within the next few months.
The zoo says 22-year-old Ya Ya and 24-year-old Le Le will return after two decades in Memphis under a giant panda loan agreement that is ending with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens.
The zoo says the pandas were key to research and conservation projects and helped people experience some of Chinese culture.