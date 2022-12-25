Exchange Henrietta Lacks-Roanoke Statue

Artist Bryce Cobbs stands Dec. 19 next to the drawing he created of Henrietta Lacks which was unveiled in Roanoke, Va. The drawing will be used in the design of a bronze statue.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROANOKE, Va. — The future statue of Henrietta Lacks will depict the historical figure from Roanoke standing with arms folded in a blazer, long skirt and heeled shoes, according to a recently released drawing.

The drawing was undraped in a brief ceremony giving residents a first look at the concept for the planned statue to be permanently installed across from the city municipal building in fall 2023. About 100 people attended.

