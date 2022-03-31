Thunberg aims to drive change with book
LONDON — Climate activist Greta Thunberg has compiled a handbook for tackling the world’s interconnected environmental crises, with contributions from leading scientists and writers.
Penguin Random House announced Thursday that “The Climate Book” will be published in Britain in October.
It contains contributions from more than 100 academics, thinkers and campaigners, including novelists Margaret Atwood and Amitav Ghosh, climate scientist Saleemul Huq and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The book aims to help readers connect the dots between threats to the climate, environment, sustainability and indigenous populations — among others — and is intended as a guide to understanding and activism.
Actor ordered to stay away from couple
HONOLULU — A Hawaii judge has granted a couple’s request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, an actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films.
The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order Tuesday, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island. The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.
The judge’s order, filed in court Wednesday, said it was necessary to grant the couple’s petition to prevent harassment.
Days earlier, Miller allegedly harassed patrons at a karaoke bar. Late Sunday, police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.
Hawaiian hula teacher will appear on quarters
HONOLULU — The late Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole is among five women who will be featured on U.S. quarters next year as part of a program that depicts notable women on the coins.
The U.S. Mint said Wednesday the other side of each quarter will show George Washington.
It described Kanaka’ole, who died in 1978, as a composer, chanter, dancer, teacher and entertainer.
“Her mo’olelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time,” it said in a news release.
Soprano Anna Netrebko to resume performing
BERLIN — Russian soprano Anna Netrebko said Wednesday that she plans to resume performing in late May after announcing in the early days of the war in Ukraine that she was taking a “step back” from the stage.
In a statement, Netrebko repeated her opposition to the war and said she was not “allied with any leader of Russia.”
The 50-year-old opera singer said at the beginning of March that she was “opposed to this senseless war of aggression” and calling on Russia to end it. “This is not a time for me to make music and perform,” Netrebko said.
That followed an Instagram post in which she had condemned the war but also said that “forcing artists, or any public figure to voice their political opinions in public and to denounce their homeland is not right. This should be a free choice.”