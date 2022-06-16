Disney delaying
Florida campus
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co. is delaying by more than three years the opening of a campus in central Florida to which 2,000 workers were being relocated from southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
Despite being targeted in recent months by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, Disney officials said Thursday the delay had nothing to do with tensions with state officials. Instead, more time was needed to build the campus in the Orlando area and the company wanted to give workers additional time to adjust to the transition.
The new opening date for the Florida campus will be in 2026. The company’s giant theme park resort, Walt Disney World, will be located about 20 miles away.
Mo’Nique, Netflix settle her suit alleging bias
LOS ANGELES — Mo’Nique and Netflix reportedly have settled her lawsuit that accused the streaming service of racial and sexual discrimination for allegedly making her a lowball offer for a proposed comedy special.
The matter has been “amicably resolved,” Michael Parks, an attorney representing Mo’Nique in the suit, told The Hollywood Reporter.
The terms of the settlement between the streaming giant and the comedian and Oscar-winning actor weren’t disclosed Wednesday, when they jointly filed in a Los Angeles federal court for the case’s dismissal.
Patterson sorry
for racism claim
NEW YORK — James Patterson is apologizing for saying that white male writers are being subjected to “just another of form of racism,” comments the author had made in an interview with The Sunday Times in London.
Facing widespread criticism on social media, Patterson tweeted this week that “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard — in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”
Patterson, promoting his memoir “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” told the Times in a story which ran last weekend that he worried that white men were having difficulties finding work in film and publishing, calling it a “just another form of racism.
“Can you get a job?” he wondered. “Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers.”
Beyoncé’s new album to drop July 29
NEW YORK — Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop July 29.
The superstar began listing the music and products on her website Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the release.
“Renaissance” would be the follow-up to 2016’s “Lemonade,” but the artist has been hard at work of late, featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of “Savage” and opening the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song “Be Alive,” from the film “King Richard.”