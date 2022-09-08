MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The criminal case against the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors need more time to review it, the chief prosecutor said Wednesday.
District Attorney Jason Schmidt of Chautauqua County in western New York said his office is reviewing about “30,000 files,” without providing details. He said the volume of material entitled him to additional time to comply with a requirement to turn over evidence to suspect Hadi Matar’s attorney.
Matar’s lawyer, Nathaniel Barone, questioned the need for delay. Prosecutors typically must share evidence within 20 days of an arraignment.
Martin sues nephew, alleges huge losses
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his nephew that accused him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages — stemming from false allegations of sexual abuse.
Martin’s lawyers said the claim by the nephew, which he has since recanted, has cost the singer millions of dollars in lost income.
The lawsuit filed in the U.S. territory’s Court of First Instance alleges that Martin has been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his “troubled” nephew for economic reasons.
The lawsuit contends the harassment has continued even though Martin’s nephew, identified as Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, admitted under oath in July that he had never been sexually assaulted by the artist.
Angelica Ross to make history on stage
NEW YORK — The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes — she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected: Inspirational.
“Pose” star Angelica Ross on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.
“I think about the trans women who are looking at me right now and are now thinking that this is possible,” Ross said. “I am really excited to embrace the audience as they embrace me.”
JoJo Siwa to receive Gamechanger Award
LOS ANGELES — Social media sensation JoJo Siwa will be honored by the LGBTQ education group GLSEN next month for her anti-bullying and advocacy efforts.
The organization says it will recognize the 19-year-old singer, dancer and content creator with its Gamechanger Award at an Oct. 14 gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Siwa appeared on the reality television series “Dance Moms” with her mom and recently made guest appearance on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as a queer character.