Care New England, Lifespan drop merger
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s two largest hospital systems have abandoned their efforts to merge, a week after the state attorney general denied their application over concerns about higher health care costs and reduced competition in the market.
Lifespan and Care New England could have mounted a legal challenge to the attorney general’s decision, but have decided not to, the organizations said in a jont statement Wednesday.
“The board of directors for both Lifespan and Care New England met separately this week and have decided not to pursue litigation on the matter, and will withdraw their Hospital Conversions Act application,” the statement said.
They have also decided not to pursue a legislative solution.
UnitedHealth sued
over nearly $8B deal
Federal regulators are suing to block UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of the technology company Change Healthcare, a deal announced more than a year ago.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the proposed deal would hurt competition and give UnitedHealth Group — which runs the nation’s largest insurer — access to sensitive claims information from competitors.
“If America’s largest health insurer is permitted to acquire a major rival for critical health care claims technologies, it will undermine competition for health insurance and stifle innovation in the employer health insurance markets,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
Ford recalls pickups; drive shafts can fracture
DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.
The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.
Ford says in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen, and touch the drive shaft.
Judge approves
Boeing settlement
DALLAS — A judge has approved a $237.5 million settlement of a lawsuit in which Boeing investors accused company board members of failing to properly oversee safety issues around the 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.
The investors filed the so-called derivative lawsuit on behalf of Boeing. Insurers for several current and former Boeing directors will pay the settlement to Boeing.
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, representing two funds that sued Boeing, said the settlement included needed safety reforms such as a method for employees to raise concerns and adding a board member with aviation or safety experience.
Ex-banker’s trial
in swindle hits snag
NEW YORK — The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused in a massive international swindle has hit a snag with prosecutors’ admission that emails and other documents were mistakenly withheld from defense.
The fraud case against Roger Ng went forward in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday with the fourth day of testimony by the government’s star witness, Tim Leissner. But a judge has said that once the direct examination of Leissner is over, she will pause the trial for as long as it takes for the defense to review the newly disclosed evidence before it does its cross-examination.