Judge gives preliminary OK to $34M settlement
BENNINGTON, Vt. — A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a $34 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit against a chemical company over contamination of groundwater and soil in a southern Vermont community.
Notices are going out to hundreds of potential suit participants who can start filing their claims Jan. 18 on the official suit website, attorneys for the plaintiffs said, the Bennington Banner reported Tuesday.
The ChemFab plant in Bennington, owned by France-based Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, used industrial chemicals that spread throughout the town and into the groundwater supply, the newspaper had reported. The plant was closed in 2002, but PFOA, one of a group of contaminants often known as forever chemicals, was discovered in 2016 after a similar situation in a nearby New York town.
PFOA has been known to cause kidney, testicular, and other cancers and diseases. Levels of PFOA in the blood decrease over a number of years, the newspaper said.
Alaska Air trims flights
to cope with outbreak
Alaska Airlines said Thursday it will trim its schedule by about 10% for the rest of January at it deals with “unprecedented” numbers of employees calling in sick during the COVID-19 surge.
The move by Alaska is similar to a decision last week by JetBlue Airways to cut about 1,300 flights through mid-January.
Alaska’s announcement came on a day in which more than 1,800 U.S. flights were canceled by afternoon on the East Coast, according to FlightAware. The tracking service said that equaled about 8% of the day’s scheduled flights.
Father, son from Japan guilty in $1.5B ‘Ponzi’ case
LAS VEGAS — Two former investment executives from Japan have pleaded guilty in Las Vegas to wire fraud in what prosecutors have called a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme with 10,000 victims in the U.S. and abroad.
Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul Suzuki, entered their pleas Wednesday in U.S. District Court in a plea deal that has each man facing five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release, according to court records.
The father and son remain free under federal supervision pending sentencing May 11.
New Mexico regulators work on rules for solar program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has until April to finish crafting rules for the state’s new community solar program, and the public has just a couple weeks left to weigh in.
The commission has held workshops and meetings over the past year as part of the process. They were set to hear from members of the public Thursday, but only two people signed up.
Commission staff said most interested parties have submitted comments in writing.
Under legislation approved in 2021, the commission was charged with creating a framework for community solar programs.
Vaccinations, tests give Walgreens a fiscal 1Q sales jolt
COVID-19 vaccines and testing boosted Walgreens store sales growth to levels not seen in more than two decades, pushing the drugstore chain well above Wall Street expectations for the first quarter.
Walgreens doled out 15.6 million vaccines in the quarter that ended November 30, up 16% from the previous quarter, as more Americans sought booster shots. Also, federal regulators expanded eligibility for Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 5 to 12.
The company administered 6.5 million COVID-19 tests in the first quarter, which ended before the omicron variant of the virus sent case numbers soaring in the United States and stoked the need for testing even higher.