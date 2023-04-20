Book Review - Natural Beauty

This book cover image released by Dutton shows “Natural Beauty” by Ling Ling Huang.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

From bee sting facials to fish pedicures, to Instagram filters and apps that allow us to completely edit our appearance in photos, it seems people will try almost anything to look better. It also makes the posh wellness and beauty store setting of Ling Ling Huang’s novel “Natural Beauty” within the realm of possibility and intriguing from page one.

“Natural Beauty” (a tongue-in-cheek title if there ever was one) is told from the perspective of an unnamed narrator, a tactic used many times over years from Daphne de Maurier’s “Rebecca” published in 1938 and even 2003’s “The Nanny Diaries” by Emma McLaughlin and Nicola Kraus. This narrator is a talented pianist who puts her music aspirations aside to support her parents, who are Chinese immigrants, after an accident. She takes a job at Holistik, a “clean” beauty retailer that capitalizes on people’s desire to look as beautiful as one possibly can.

Tags