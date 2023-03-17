In a sport like soccer, scoring comes at a premium.
It’s not as simple as running down the pitch and scoring.
Well, most of the time.
Right after the opening kick, the Vikings sprinted down the pitch. Danielle Oliver attempted a shot, which was deflected, then Jennifer Aguilar tapped it in for the Emerald girls soccer team’s first score Friday night.
All of that happened in less than 30 seconds, and around two minutes later, Oliver kicked one in. Emerald’s fast start helped give the Vikings a 3-2 win over Pickens at Frank Hill Stadium.
“Honestly, really proud of them,” Emerald coach Jonathan Hughes said. “Obviously, these are pretty tough conditions for anybody to play in, but I think they handled and controlled what they could control, which is something we talk about all the time.”
Following Emerald’s quick start, the Vikings slowed down a bit for the remainder of the first half. The Blue Flame started gaining control and possession of the ball more often, finally scoring in the 20th minute.
However, the Vikings found ways to attack the Pickens' goal in the second half by adjusting and becoming less complacent.
“I felt like more of them taking control of the game was us easing off,” Hughes said. “We got up 2-0 and I felt like we tried to go into cruise control a little bit. It’s so tempting when you’re up 2-0 that early to kinda ease off.
“Just at halftime, just talking about getting back to the style of play we wanna play, making sure we’re possessing the ball, switching the field, not panicking.”
Those simple fixes paid off for Emerald early in the second half after Cameron Oliver hit a high-arcing goal in the 48th minute. After the Blue Flame responded with another goal in the 70th minute, the Vikings did an excellent job of playing keep away in the final 10 minutes.
“Anytime you’re in a tight game late whether you are leading or trailing, I feel like that’s a true testament to character for your team,” Hughes said. “We’ve won two one-goal games now, so I think we’ve shown a lot of grit, determination and heart late in the game.”
Emerald will now begin region play starting Tuesday against Woodruff.
“I told the girls at the end of the game, it doesn’t matter what happened up until this point, you gotta kinda reset and focus in on playing one game at a time,” Hughes said. “Hopefully, we’ll just continue to improve throughout the course of the season and we’ll see where that takes us.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.