Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsBOWLING7 p.m.FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.COLLEGE SOFTBALL7 p.m.SECN — Mississippi at MissouriMARATHON8:30 a.m.ESPN — The 127th Boston Marathon: From BostonMLB11 a.m.MLBN — LA Angels at Boston7 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox OR Cleveland at Detroit (6:30 p.m.)10 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)NBA7:30 p.m.TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 210 p.m.TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 2NHL HOCKEY7 p.m.ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 17:30 p.m.ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 19:30 p.m.ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 110 p.m.ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1MEN'S SOCCER2:45 p.m.FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador3 p.m.USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United5:15 p.m.FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Chile vs. Venezuela, Final Round, Quito, Ecuador7:45 p.m.FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Final Round, Quito, EcuadorTENNIS5 a.m.TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds6 a.m.TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds5 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds5 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early RoundsLANDER WOMEN'S TENNIS2 p.m.Newberry College at Greenwood.BASEBALL6 p.m.Erskine College JV Baseball vs Chowan University. Conference Carolinas Developmental Championships in Florence.WOMEN'S GOLFErskine College's vs Conference Carolinas at Snow Hill, NC.