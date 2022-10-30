thegrid Oct 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsHORSE RACING10:30 p.m.FS2 — The Melbourne Cup: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, AustraliaMLB BASEBALL8 p.m.FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3NBA BASKETBALL7:30 p.m.NBATV — Indiana at BrooklynNFL FOOTBALL8:15 p.m.ESPN — Cincinnati at ClevelandESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli)NHL HOCKEY7 p.m.NHLN — Washington at CarolinaTENNIS6 a.m.TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin6 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flemington Racecourse Cincinnati Cleveland Basketball Horse Racing Baseball Hockey Melbourne Cup Houston E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Mountville woman dies in single-car crash Deputies: Mauling victim among 2 facing meth charges Fountain Inn man dies after single-car crash in Laurens County Greenwood's annual boo bash brings tricks and treats to Uptown Southern USTA sponsors Fall Tennis Fest McCulloch honored with the Aqua Award Piedmont Tech elevates Surgical Technology program to associate degree status Countybank Foundation donates to Greenwood Pathway House Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce announces new members Goforth welcomed as new member Lander receives check from Duke Energy Foundation Arnold is Troop 62's newest Eagle Scout