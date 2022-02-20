Gloria Weberg shows off a new tattoo on Feb. 3 at her home in St. Joseph, Mich., that she had added recently to celebrate her 100th birthday. The “NY NY 1922” joins stars symbolizing her seven children as well as a goddess tattoo representing Mother Earth.
Ready for a fightA woman holds a Kalashnikov assault rifle Sunday during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia extended military drills near Ukraine’s northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
