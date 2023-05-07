thegrid May 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Television schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.LOCAL(All day)WOMEN’S GOLFLander at NCAA South RegionalNCAA South Regional, Gainesville, Ga.COLLEGE GOLF4:30 p.m.GOLF — The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.MLB7:30 p.m.MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Dodgers at MilwaukeeNBA7:30 p.m.TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 410 p.m.TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4NHL8 p.m.ESPN — 2023 NHL Draft Lottery8:30 p.m.ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3MEN’S SOCCER9:55 a.m.ESPN2 — English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall10 a.m.USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham12:30 p.m.USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion3 p.m.USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham ForestTENNIS5 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds6 a.m. (Tuesday)TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Tennis Soccer (us) Golf Basketball Baseball E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Abbeville woman dies in wreck Greenwood woman facing attempted murder charge after argument leads to stabbing Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition JROTC cadets assist book sale at library Bridges completes degree with Lander’s RN-BSN completion program Turner wins Closest to the Pin award Lander University hosts social science symposium EC Foundation hosts barbecue