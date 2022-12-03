1203 Golf scores Dec 3, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood C.C. Emerald Seniors:Nov. 18Front -1: Paul Karlovetz, Martin Moore, Paul SorrowOverall -4: Paul Karlovetz, Martin Moore, Paul SorrowBack +2: Glenn McCaffrey, Toby Moore, Dick SheltonNov. 21Front +1 ½: Monty Bridges, Olin Holden, Toby Moore, Fred ZediakBack +3:Overall +4: Jim Andrighetti, Jim Gault, Martin Moore, Paul SorrowNov. 23Front +3: Bill Camp, Jim Gault, Jim HullBack +5:Bill Camp, Jim Gault, Jim HullOverall +8: Bill Camp, Jim Gault, Jim HullThe Links at Stoney Point Senior Golf ResultsNov. 23A Flight: 1st — Andy Milford 1.0, 2nd — Nate Hart 1.0, 3rd — Kyle Davis .8B flight: 1st — Mac Godsey 6.4. 2nd — David Perrin 2.2, 3rd — Jon Alewine 2.2C flight: 1st — Frank Miller 8.8, 2nd — Birney Blind 6.8, 3rd — John Ek 3.2Closest to Pin: #4 Birney, #7 David Perrin, #13 & #17 David GreeneMondayA Flight: +2.2 Nate Hart, +2.2 Steve Byrd, +0.6 John BurnetteB Flight: +3.2 Steve Henderson, +2.2 Frank Miller, +1.4 Frank O’ConnorC Flight: +7.8 Mel Carter, +1.6 Roger Moreau, + 0.6 Tom FishClosest to Pin: #4 Mel Carter, #7 David Greene, #13 George Heck, #17 Frank MillerGreenwood Country Club Emerald SeniorsNov. 25Overall: +2 Ron Lewis, +1 Jim Gault, -3 Paul SorrowMondayFront +4: Gerald Brown, Bill Camp, Tom Grantham, Buddy RidgeOverall +6: Gerald Brown, Bill Camp, Tom Grantham, Buddy RidgeBack +8 ½: George Coleman, Jim Gault, Craig Ticknor, Steve WolfeGrand Harbor Weekly WinnersMGA Tuesday1st Place: Glenn Carter, Jim Bailey, Erl Haapanen, Jack Dailey -102nd Place: Mike Kish, Mark Holt, Steve Page -6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf David Greene Senior Sport Silviculture Linguistics Links Nate Hart Mel Carter David Perrin E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. EARN some extra cash.... Deliver a NEWSPAPER ROUTE for the • Early morning hours weekdays & Saturdays • Finish early and enjoy the rest of your day Newspaper routes available in • Greenwood / Ninety-Six / Callison Applicants must have a valid SC drivers license and adequate automobile liability insurance. Qualified applicants submit here: General Application ________________________________________________ Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Report: Police seize 16 pounds of marijuana Coroner IDs Abbeville driver who died in Friday morning wreck Teen shot, killed last Friday is identified Mother says Byrd abused her child Appeals court upholds murder trial, but sends key ruling back to trial court Work-based learning facilitates excellent career preparation Abbeville Community FCU merges with Peach State FCU Save our Sisters give back to community Countybank and Greenwood Capital pledge to United Way Greenwood Women Care announces 2022 grant awards Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter - Day of Service on Veterans Day Lander, Self Regional celebrate grand opening of Nursing Skills Simulation Center Luker presented with original minutes