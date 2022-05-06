DEAR ABBY: My adult son has a drug addiction, for which he is receiving treatment. My family and I have just met his daughter, who we had only recently learned about. She’s 6. I had a celebration for her birthday at my house. My mom (the great-grandma) took pictures of the birthday girl and her friends, and posted them on social media. I had asked her before the party started to please not post pictures of the children on social media. She said she does what she wants.
I don’t believe pictures of children under 18 should be posted on social media and, in this case, especially since we just met my granddaughter. She didn’t have permission from the other children’s moms to post. I feel my mother disrespected my house and my rules, and I need to know how to handle future events. Please help.
I was raised to respect my parents, but this is a deal-breaker, and I’m seriously considering not including her in future events involving the children. — DEAL-BREAKER IN NEW MEXICO
DEAR DEAL-BREAKER: Your mother has made it clear that your wishes and your rules mean nothing to her — she does what she wants. Now it’s time to exercise your own good judgment and do what you want. If you feel she might do something that would place the children in harm’s way, by all means exclude her from events involving them.
DEAR ABBY: Last year my mother passed away after a 15-year battle with lung cancer. When I tell people she died, I am not bothered if they ask what she died from. However, more often than not, when they learn she died of lung cancer, they proceed to ask me if she ever smoked. It’s so upsetting! Why would they ask this? Because she got what she deserved if she did?
Without answering their rude question, I explain that my mother had a rare, slow-growing type of cancer that afflicts nonsmokers (which is true). Am I overreacting to this insensitive question, or is there something I’m missing? And is there a better way to answer so that people realize it doesn’t matter?
P.S. I would normally call my mother with questions like this. — MOTHERLESS DAUGHTER
DEAR MOTHERLESS: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother. People ask this question for a variety of reasons. Curiosity is one of them. However, I think there’s also an element of fear involved — was this the death of an innocent, or did the person do something to bring it on? Because lung cancer is linked so strongly to smoking and secondhand smoke, people often forget that nonsmokers can get it — including individuals who work around asbestos.
While I understand why you would be especially sensitive to the question, I think you should answer it honestly. If you do, you might educate the asker. I can’t guarantee that your mother would advise you to do it but, from my heart, I suggest you do.
DEAR READERS: I wish a very Happy Mother’s Day to mothers everywhere — birth mothers, adoptive and foster mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren, and dual-role dads. Orchids to all of you for the love you give not only today, but each and every day. — LOVE, ABBY