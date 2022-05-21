The 55th South Carolina Festival of Flowers is getting back to its roots this year, with events on gardening and growing.
Among gardening highlights is an anniversary celebration throughout June, for 15 years of the festival’s signature topiary display, plus a garden symposium June 10 with special guest and presenter Helen Yoest.
Yoest, of Bee Better Naturally, a nonprofit in Raleigh, North Carolina, is the featured presenter for “Bee” Garden Savvy 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at the Arts Center of Greenwood. Seating is limited.
Symposium tickets are $60 and include lunch. They are available for purchase online at: eventbrite.com.
“Sustainable gardening sounds overwhelming,” admits Yoest. “But it’s really just logic. When I started, I started with materials.”
For example, Yoest used hundreds of otherwise discarded tobacco sticks to camouflage chain link separating her property from a neighbor.
“I made panels to cover the fence,” she said.
Yoest has degrees in environmental engineering and has worked as an air pollution engineer. These days, Yoest shares her wealth of knowledge and experience to help others learn sustainable gardening practices.
Yoest has lived in North Carolina since 1988 and grew up in the Norfolk, Virginia, area.
“I look at the environment and gardening as kind of the same thing,” Yoest said. “When I designed my own garden, I did it sustainably. And, I did pull in some engineering tactics. I wanted to do whatever was needed, to make the garden the most efficient and the most productive.”
Yoest recalls her father tending a vegetable garden when she was a child.
“My dad didn’t water the garden every day,” Yoest said. “Part of sustainable gardening is water conservation. Most plants don’t need more than an inch of rain per week. It’s also important to have the right plant in the right place. Don’t put a thirsty plant where there is no water.”
The kind of forests both North and South Carolina have are pretty similar, as are our eco-regions, Yoest said.
Both North and South Carolina are fortunate, Yoest said, to have educational institutions that train horticulturalists, cooperative extension agents and more, to help gardeners make the most of their green thumbs.
“We have a lot of gardening talent in North and South Carolina and we can garden year-round,” Yoest said. “If you have flowers, nectar and pollen in your garden, you have everything honeybees need. You just need to plant flowers bees like.”
Yoest suggests researching native plants as well as non-native plants that are non-invasive, when deciding what to plant in your own space.
“One of the most important things to me about having a sustainable garden, you have to be able to sustain the life cycle of the wildlife you are attracting,” Yoest said. “Otherwise, you’ll have visitors and not residents. Some species have multiple plants they will host on, while others are very, very specific. That’s why diversity is key.”
If you want birds, bees and butterflies to inhabit your garden, Yoest suggests one-third of what’s planted there should be to sustain them.