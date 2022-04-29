DEAR ABBY: I’m a widow in a new relationship. I was molested for years by an older sibling. When my behavior became troublesome — skipping school, becoming antisocial — I was sent to a reform school for several years. The sibling was sent into the army.
When I was released from the school, I drifted into worse relationships and into the sex trade. I got out of that after six months. I’ve always felt like a “good girl,” but the past haunts me. I used to talk about the abuse constantly. It was always in the back of my mind. It still pops up on a regular basis, but I have not told my new partner.
A friend once told me that people don’t need to know everything about you, and I believe that. Some folks blamed me for the abuse, although it started before I was 8. Sometimes I feel I should tell my partner, as it does affect my behavior — I have low self-esteem, etc. I’ve had counseling, but it didn’t help me. When I confronted my abuser years later, he told me it was my problem.
Do I need to share this to be completely honest about who I am? I have never felt “normal.” It’s as if I’m carrying a dreaded secret. Any advice? — GOOD GIRL IN WASHINGTON
DEAR GOOD GIRL: What you suffered as a child was not your fault. You needed counseling then, not blame. Because you didn’t receive it at that time, it isn’t surprising your problems followed you wherever you went.
Not knowing your partner, I cannot decide for you whether you should reveal your history to him. I can, however, strongly recommend that you contact the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN). When you do, you will be talking with a trained counselor who can guide you. Nothing you confide will be a shock to that person, and you may be put in touch with help in your local area.
The RAINN website is rainn.org and its toll-free phone number is 800-656-4673.
DEAR ABBY: A few months ago, I offered to help a longtime friend with some landscaping. The area to be landscaped is tiny. I was concerned a professional landscaper would overcharge her. She contacted a landscaper anyway — not to hire him, but to pick his brain.
When he arrived, it was obvious he didn’t want the job, and she didn’t offer it to him. She took me up on my offer. She then procrastinated for a couple of months, during which time I got busy on other projects. But I carved out time for her, and we sat down to look at her project. She confessed she had no experience with landscaping and plant selection, and she needed my help with that, too.
After she pooh-poohed the most viable suggestions I offered, we proceeded to look at plants — none of which she liked. After a few frustrating hours, she mentioned she’d just plant what she had originally thought about planting. I told her if she did that, she did not need my help. She told me I needed to be more patient, and had she known I wouldn’t help her she would have hired the landscaper after all. (It wasn’t true. She never had any intention of hiring him.)
I told her she needed to be more decisive, and even though she had told me she needed my experience, she wasn’t accepting of it. She also couldn’t see that she had wasted hours of my time. We’ve barely spoken since. So, am I in the wrong here? — GREEN THUMB IN TEXAS
DEAR GREEN THUMB: No, you are not in the wrong. No good deed goes unpunished. Consider yourself lucky that you have barely spoken since. And then do not broach the subject again unless you want to experience more frustration.