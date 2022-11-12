Disneyland-Wheelchair Characters
The exterior of the “It’s A Small World” ride is seen January 2009 during renovations at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland on Friday added two new characters in wheelchairs to the ride.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland on Friday added two new characters in wheelchairs to its iconic “It’s a Small World” attraction, saying it wanted a “more accurate representation of diversity around the world.”

The animatronic dolls are among some 300 costumed dolls representing singing children from many nations featured in the attraction. One is in the Latin American section of the boat ride and the other appears in the finale.

