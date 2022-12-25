sportswatch Dec 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsCOLLEGE FOOTBALL2:30 p.m.ESPN — The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, DetroitIIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)11 a.m.NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Switzerland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick1:30 p.m.NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia4 p.m.NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. U.S., Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick6:30 p.m.NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Group A, Halifax, Nova ScotiaNBA BASKETBALL7 p.m.NBATV — Brooklyn at Cleveland10 p.m.NBATV — Charlotte at PortlandNFL FOOTBALL8:15 p.m.ESPN — LA Chargers at IndianapolisSOCCER (MEN’S)7:30 a.m.USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford10 a.m.USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City12:30 p.m.USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa --- Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Premier League Group Stage Football Sport Usa Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Nhln Espn E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. EARN some extra cash.... Deliver a NEWSPAPER ROUTE for the • 4 Nights/Early morning hours per week • Finish early and enjoy the rest of your day Delivery route available for • E Cambridge, New Market, Taggert, and Cresswell area in Greenwood Approximately 2.5 hours per delivery run Approximate compensation is $200 per week Applicants must have a valid SC drivers license and adequate automobile liability insurance. Qualified applicants submit here: General Application ________________________________________________ Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Unborn child dies in shooting, Greenwood man faces murder charge Bond denied for man arrested in Thursday morning slaying 3 facing charges after copper wire cutting Greenwood man charged in unborn child's death could face death penalty; second victim dies Hodges man dies in Christmas Eve crash Karlie Hill YOM December Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate to Burton Center Destiny of Greenwood delivers meals Community members and Cornerstone staff honored Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative