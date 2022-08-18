TV-Ryan Reynolds-Rob McElhenney

This image released by FX shows Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham,” which follows them as they take over the lower-league Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON — In February 2021, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham Association Football Club, a small team from the north of Wales, and now they’re releasing a documentary about their journey.

“Welcome to Wrexham,” which premieres on FX on Aug. 24, begins with the initial late-night conversation between the actors where the idea was formed, and fast forwards to them standing with the club’s fans in the terraces cheering on the team they now co-own.

Tags