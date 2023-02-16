McDonalds Plant Based McNuggets

This image released by McDonald’s shows the McPlant plant-based burger and the new plant-based McPlant Nuggets.

 Associated Press

McDonald’s McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant will introduce its first plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany is the first market to get them. The nuggets are made from peas, corn and wheat. They’re the second product McDonald’s has co-developed with Beyond Meat, a California-based maker of plant-based meats. McDonald’s has been selling a McPlant burger in some European markets since 2021. McDonald’s said the nationwide rollout to more than 1,400 German restaurants follows a limited-time test in August. McDonald’s says availability of the McPlant nuggets and burger in future markets will depend on customer demand.

