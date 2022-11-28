odd

Monkeys enjoy fruit during Sunday's monkey feast festival in Lopburi province, Thailand. The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi, which is a way to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism.

 Associated Press

LOPBURI, Thailand (AP) — A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand.

Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, about 93 miles north of Bangkok.

