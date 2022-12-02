MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 poundsof fentanyl pills packed into coconuts.
The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora.
Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.
Snowden takes Russian citizenship oath
MOSCOW — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday.
Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got the passport and took the oath on Thursday, about three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin granted him citizenship.
The reports did not specify whether Snowden has renounced his U.S. citizenship.
US passenger killed when wave hits ship
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
The 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows late Tuesday during a storm, Argentine authorities said.
The ship suffered limited damage and arrived in Ushuaia, 1,926 miles south of Buenos Aires, the next day.