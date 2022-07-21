Dear Dave: Is debt consolidation a good way to get out of debt? — Erikah
Dear Erikah: No, it’s not. Debt consolidation companies try to position themselves that way, but they don’t even come close to addressing or solving the real problem.
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 8:52 pm
Dear Dave: Is debt consolidation a good way to get out of debt? — Erikah
Dear Erikah: No, it’s not. Debt consolidation companies try to position themselves that way, but they don’t even come close to addressing or solving the real problem.
Here’s the big reason debt consolidation isn’t a good idea. It makes you feel like you truly did something to change your whole financial outlook when you didn’t. When you move things around, or suddenly have a lower payment each month, you end up thinking you’re making real progress. The thing is you didn’t do anything to address the actual problem — which is you.
I meet people and talk to folks on my radio show all the time who don’t quite grasp this. The truth is they’re not debt-free. They didn’t do anything but shuffle the same old debt around.
Personal finance is 80% behavior, Erikah. When it comes to getting out of debt, staying out of debt and getting your finances into shape, you have to change your habits and behaviors with money. Interest rates aren’t the problem, and the number of payments you’re facing aren’t the problem. The problem is the person you see in the mirror every morning.
Until you change that person, and start living on a strict, written monthly budget and decide to kick debt out of your life, you’ll never make any progress toward gaining control of your money!
Dave Ramsey is an eight-time #1 national best-selling author, personal finance expert, and host of The Ramsey Show, heard by more than 18 million listeners each week. He has appeared on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today Show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.