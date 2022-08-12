Financial Markets Wall Street

The New York Stock Exchange logo adorns a trading post on the floor of the Exchange on March 16.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading with a broad stock market rally Friday, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The benchmark index closed 1.7% higher, for a 3.3% weekly gain. The S&P 500 hadn’t posted such a good stretch since November.

Tags