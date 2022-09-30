AGENDA: Executive session; approval of minutes; introductory presentation by First Citizens Investment Management — Jared Davison and Neil Chapman, public comment.
Old business:
Resolution 2022-29 to amend contract for transportation services between McCormick Senior Center/McCormick Area Transit and Greenwood County.
Resolution 2022-31 regarding Accommodation Tax Commission’s recommendations for distribution of funds.
New business:
Consideration of the appropriation of remaining funds from Lost Lure Special Tax District.
Consideration of Design/Build contract for Wilbanks Recreation Complex renovations
First Readings:
Ordinance 2022-20 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two (2) parcels of land totaling approximately 6.29 acres located at 450 and 614 Old Brickyard Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #s 6866-648-952 and portions of 6866-514-951), changes zoning classifications from AG-1 and AG-2 (Agricultural) to I-1 (Light Industrial), by Velux Greenwood, LLC (Title Only). — Ordinance 2022-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a of land totaling 30.47 +/- acres located on East Northside Drive approximately 1,000 feet from the East Deadfall Road intersection in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN # 6857-026-573), changes the zoning classification from R-5 (Multi Family Residential) to R-6 (Multi Family Residential), by ATC Development (Title Only).
Ordinance 2022-22 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling 20.62 acres located at 206 Woodlawn Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN # 6825-990-707 and #6825-897-719), changes the zoning classification from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to AG-1 (Agriculture), by L. Wayne Mathis (Title Only).