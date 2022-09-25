PARIS — A column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.
Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area in Paris’ southern suburbs, as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze at the Rungis International Market.
Boat capsizes, kills
24 Hindu pilgrims
DHAKA, Bangladesh — A boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized Sunday in a river in northern Bangladesh, leaving at least 24 people dead, police said.
The boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the other side of the River Karatoa at Boda area in Panchagarh district, said police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda.
Pink Floyd co-founder cancels concerts
WARSAW, Poland — Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday.
An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow said they would no longer take place.
World Bank pledges
$2 billion for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — The World Bank said it will provide about $2 billion in aid to Pakistan, ravaged by floods that have killed more than 1,600 people this year, the largest pledge of assistance so far.
Unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding have also injured some 13,000 people across the country since mid-June. The floods have displaced millions and destroyed crops, half a million homes and thousands of miles of roads.